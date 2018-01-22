Slough man dumps 19 waste sacks after missing recycling centre closing time

A 44-year-old man from Slough who dumped 19 sacks of waste after missing a recycling centre’s closing time was made to pay thousands of pounds by High Wycombe Magistrates Court.

Mohammad Ashraf Zeb, of Knolton Way, Slough was convicted on December 20 for the offence.

On May 13, 2017, a Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) anti fly-tipping surveillance camera deployed at Alderbourne Lane, Fulmer, recorded waste being dumped from a van.

A man took 19 sacks of excavation waste from the vehicle and dumped them on the ground.

On tracing the vehicle, BCC made contact with a London-based company, who provided details of an employee - Mohammad Ashraf Zeb - who had been borrowing the company's van for personal use on the date of the incident.

Zeb voluntarily attended Slough Police Station for an interview, and admitted to dumping the waste.

He had loaded waste soil in sacks from his own garden into the van and travelled to a waste site at Slough, only to find out it had closed for the day.

He went home, and then later set out to deposit the waste at a place he knew to be a fly tipping hot-spot.

When challenged he admitted his behaviour was in no way excused by previous dumping at the site.

Magistrates fined Zeb £525 and ordered him to pay £1,498 towards prosecution costs, plus £52 in victim surcharge, amounting to a total of £2,210.

Speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Cllr Luisa Sullivan said: "The defendant could easily have returned to the waste centre with his rubbish during published opening hours.

“Instead, he chose to dump it on the roadside — a highly antisocial act that landed him with a large bill and a criminal conviction.

“We will continue to prosecute these cases to make it clear that fly tipping is not an option for waste disposal under any circumstances.”

Visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly to report fly tipping.