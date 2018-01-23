Ghana's first Judo Olympian leads fitness class at St Anthony's Primary

Ghana’s first female Judo Olympian Szandra Szogedi spent a day teaching fitness tips to pupils at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The event saw all pupils, from nursery to year 6, taking part in fitness training lead by Szandra, who focused on leg raises, press ups, star jumps and running on the spot.

The day was organised by Sports for Champions, an organisation which brings Olympic, Commonwealth and GB athletes into schools.

The Farnham Road school’s PE leader Claire Hammond said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the event and were inspired to improve their personal fitness by having an athlete in their school.

“This builds on the daily mile initiative which we are already following.”

Szandra, the first woman to represent Ghana at an Olympic event, explained her sporting journey and experiences to the children in an assembly and promoted her love for Judoka.

She encouraged children to be hardworking, disciplined, and to have determination to follow their dreams, not only in sport but within their learning too.

Interim Headteacher Debbie Rainer said: “Everyone has set-backs, but it’s getting up and pushing yourself forward that is important, and Miss Szogedi really embodies that drive and spirit.”