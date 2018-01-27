Slough Horticultural Show to return this summer after 30 year absence

09:00AM, Saturday 27 January 2018
After nearly thirty years absence, the Slough Horticultural Show is making a comeback in August this year.
The show will be held on Saturday, August 18 at Lascelles Park, by Upton Court Road.
The park is where Slough received its charter as a borough eighty years ago this year.
The Slough Allotment Federation is promoting the event, which is supported by Slough Borough Council and Slough in Bloom.
In addition to a horticultural competition for adults and children, there will also be a photographic competition, entertainment, a refreshments tent, a bar and food and ice cream stalls.
Further information will be made available throughout the year on the Slough Horticultural Show 2018 Facebook Page.
Contact sloughhorticulturalshow@gardener.com for more details.
