Slough Horticultural Show to return this summer after 30 year absence

After nearly thirty years absence, the Slough Horticultural Show is making a comeback in August this year.

The show will be held on Saturday, August 18 at Lascelles Park, by Upton Court Road.

The park is where Slough received its charter as a borough eighty years ago this year.

The Slough Allotment Federation is promoting the event, which is supported by Slough Borough Council and Slough in Bloom.

In addition to a horticultural competition for adults and children, there will also be a photographic competition, entertainment, a refreshments tent, a bar and food and ice cream stalls.

Further information will be made available throughout the year on the Slough Horticultural Show 2018 Facebook Page.

Contact sloughhorticulturalshow@gardener.com for more details.