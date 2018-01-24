Youth charity Resource Productions recieves £30k grant towards new recording studio

Funding of £30,000 has been awarded to Slough based charity and film producers Resource Productions to help secure its future.

Resource Productions was among the 117 organisations to receive funding from Arts Council England’s National Lottery funded Catalyst Small Grants programme on Thursday, January 18.

The youth charity plans on using the money to buy equipment for a new digital studio and on training to help the charity boost its online fundraising capacity and its public profile.

Oliver Laurenson-Gore, Resource Production’s head of business, said the grant funding came at an ideal time for the charity.

“To get funding for this sort of thing is fantastic. I think there’s so much potential in terms of making our business model more sustainable and actually building and reaching more people.”

Resource Productions also wants to take part in more collaborative projects with other charities.

Arts Council England’s South East area director Hedley Swain said: “We’re delighted to be investing in Resource Production’s plans for a more resilient future.

“Arts and cultural organisations make a huge contribution to life across England, not just as a source of entertainment, inspiration and education, but also as businesses and as employers.

“Through this investment, we’re able to support the innovative steps arts and cultural organisations are taking to ensure they can strengthen and diversify their income models and, as a result, continue to play a huge role in the lives of so many people across the country.”

Visit www.resource-productions.co.uk for more information.