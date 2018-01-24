Slough ice arena extension close to completion

The new ice arena in Montem Lane is one step closer to completion, as the timber clad and glass frontage is almost finished.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson toured the site on Thursday, January 18, to see how works are progressing.

The new two-storey extension, which will house the new entrance, reception, cafe, gym and climbing wall will add an extra 1,000m2 of space to the arena.

It was formed with three huge wooden arches — known as glulam beams, which are created by gluing laminated timber sections into one structure.

Cllr Anderson said: “The ice arena is just one of the new facilities spearheading our efforts to make Slough one of the most active towns in the country and is only the start of a major improvement in all our leisure centres, parks and open spaces that will allow people opportunities at every level to take control of their own health and wellbeing.”

The rebuild is being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

The new facility will be managed by EveryoneActive when it opens at the end of April.