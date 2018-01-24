Wed, 24
13 °C
Thu, 25
10 °C
Fri, 26
8 °C
SECTION INDEX

Inquest opened into death of 39-year-old woman at Slough Railway Station

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 39-year-old woman who was struck by a train at Slough Railway Station.

Zdenka Yabani, of Merton Road, Slough, was believed to be pregnant when she died on Monday, January 8.

A preliminary date for the inquest has been set by Berkshire Coroner’s Court for Thursday, June 21.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved