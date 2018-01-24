Inquest opened into death of 39-year-old woman at Slough Railway Station

05:30PM, Wednesday 24 January 2018
An inquest has been opened into the death of a 39-year-old woman who was struck by a train at Slough Railway Station.
Zdenka Yabani, of Merton Road, Slough, was believed to be pregnant when she died on Monday, January 8.
A preliminary date for the inquest has been set by Berkshire Coroner’s Court for Thursday, June 21.
