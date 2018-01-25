Tan Dhesi's Sikh war memorial campaign gains 'overwhelming' support

Tan Dhesi, MP for Slough, says he is grateful for the ‘overwhelming’ support for his petition calling for a National Sikh War Memorial in Central London.

So far more than 27,000 people have signed on online petition started by Mr Dhesi in December calling for a monument to honour the sacrifices made by Sikh soldiers for Great Britain across both World Wars.

More than 83,000 Sikh soldiers laid down their lives and more than 100,000 were injured during both World Wars.

Last month in Parliament, Mr Dhesi submitted an Early Day Motion calling for a monument, which was signed by more than 250 MPs, fetching cross party support.

Government front benchers do not sign Early Day Motions as a rule.

“Given that the Sikh community, which is very proud of its military traditions, there has been a demand for more than a decade for a Sikh memorial in a prime central location in London,” Mr Dhesi told The Express.

He says the support received from MPs including MP for Beaconsfield Dominic Grieve and Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has been ‘overwhelming’ and said to get even 100 signatures in Parliament would have been ‘quite something’.