Porter Building first UK office to achieve WELL building standard

The Porter Building in Brunel Way has become the first building in the UK to achieve WELL Building Standard.

The WELL Building Standard is an international performance-based assessment, grounded in medical research, which focuses on human health and wellbeing in the built environment.

The standard has become a key marker of new office design in the US, and an increasing number of under-construction UK office developments are registered for the rating.

But The Porter Building is the first in the country to achieve WELL Core and Shell certification, attaining a rating of Gold, the second highest possible.

Designed by architect TP Bennett, the 120,000 sq foot building opened in November 2017 and has abundant natural light, fresh air, specially filtrated drinking water, healthy eating options, indoor planting, noise reduction measures and a layout aimed at encouraging movement around the workplace.

The building is a joint-project between developers Landid and Brockton.

Landid director Chris Hiatt said: “Wellness has become an increasingly important part of workplace strategies in recent years.

“We have embedded wellbeing into the design and construction of the building itself.

“It is a lovely space to be in, with lots of natural light, fresh air, planting, and a range of other special features that are designed to make the building a healthy place to work.”