Russell Brand's petition to find SHOC a new home gets more than 100k signatures

Comedian Russell Brand, pictured, joined the fight to find SHOC a new home last week, gathering more than 100,000 signatures in an online petition.

On Thursday, January 18, the actor turned activist started an online petition to Slough Borough Council (SBC) and its leader Cllr James Swindlehurst, calling on a change of use for a town centre building for SHOC to use.

In his petition, Brand, who has been involved with SHOC for many years, said a new site would serve as a great wedding present for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He refers to comments in December by Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead leader Cllr Simon Dudley urging the police to use the Vagrancy Act to move homeless people out of Windsor town centre before the Royal Wedding.

“Many of the rough sleepers swept out of Windsor as result of Cllr Simon Dudley’s proposed economic cleanse in preparation of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle will need SHOC and other local facilities to care for them,” he added.