Slough Labour Group respond to crime rise in Thames Valley

The Labour group of Slough has blamed police cuts for the 14 per cent rise in crime in the UK over the past 12 months.

The police figures, announced yesterday (Thursday, January 25) come off the back of the Police and Crime Commissioner of Thames Valley Police (TVP) reporting a 7.1 per cent rise in the Thames Valley to Slough Borough Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee in November.

Since 2010 TVP has had to save £99m due to Government cuts, resulting in a reduction of more than 450 police officers.

Slough Borough Council’s cabinet member for Regulation and Consumer Protection said Cllr Pavitar K. Mann said: “Todays 14% rise in crime figures come on the back of the loss of 20,000 frontline police officers under the Conservative Government — taking police numbers to their lowest in 30 years.

“The public are now being forced to pay the price for the reckless attitude the Conservatives have taken toward public safety.

“As the daughter and granddaughter of former police officers, I know first-hand the sacrifices our police officers make.

“It’s about time the government showed our police the respect they deserve and ensured our police are adequately resourced.”