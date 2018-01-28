Planning application submitted for two new hotels in heart of Slough

A planning application to build two Marriott Hotels on the site of the old Slough Central Library has been submitted to the council.

The plans for Slough High Street, submitted by Slough Urban Renewal, would include 244 guest rooms, two ground floor commercial units covering an area of 465 square metres, and 62 self-

contained one and two-bedroom homes, together with car and cycle parking and refuse storage.

Earlier plans said the total number of hotel rooms would amount to 236.

SUR is a partnership between Slough Borough Council and developers Morgan Sindall Investments Limited aimed at driving regeneration in the town.

A spheres of mutual interest consultation was sent by Slough Borough Council to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on Thursday, January 11.

It is not yet known when the application will be decided on.