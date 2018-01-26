Thames Water cracks down following 2,000 per cent increase in water thefts

A utilities company has unleashed a team of investigators to crack down on water theft in the Thames Valley.

Thames Water has set up the squad to hunt illegal connections which allow people to steal drinking water direct from pipes.

According to the firm, the number of illicit connections to the system has jumped by more than 2,000 per cent in less than a decade, from 33 in 2011 to 734 in 2017.

Ex-detective and investigator Stuart Orchard said: “We’re not out to get people, but it’s against the law to dig up the road, find our water mains and illegally connect to our network.

“Thousands of litres of drinking water are lost every day.

“Therefore, to help protect water supplies for future generations and gain a greater control of our network, it’s vitally important we find and stop the people doing this.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks there might be suspicious water usage taking place near them to join this fight against water crime and contact us immediately.”

In December, cleaning firm Hydro Cleansing was ordered to almost £15,000 in costs and fines after pleading guilty to 18 offences in Croydon and Reading after illegally connecting standpipes to the network.

Contact illegalconnections@thameswater.co.uk or call 0800 980 8800 to report suspected water network abuse.