Volunteers needed to help Slough and Windsor NCT branch running

A ‘thriving’ baby and parent group has had to stop most of its activities due to a lack of volunteers.

The Slough and Windsor branch of the NCT (National Childbirth Trust) was running sessions including bumps and babies groups and a biannual nearly-new sale.

Mum-of-two Verity Woodcock joined the group after her son was born two years ago and has now taken on the role of branch coordinator.

She said there are a number of vacant roles at the group which means groups and events have stopped running.

When her son Jack was in his first few months he needed to be held ‘24/7’ said Verity.

It was at this time when she was ‘at her wits end’ and physically struggling that she became involved in the NCT, opening her house to other parents to come along for a morning.

She then became the branch treasurer and first aid coordinator, as well as attending groups with Jack and three-month-old Sophie.

At the moment the only thing the group can still run with dwindling volunteers is a sling library, where parents can try out slings and wraps used for carrying babies, as well as renting some out.

Verity, who was a teacher at Windsor Girls School, said: “There is not a huge amount involved in it and everything you do you can bring your children along with you and you can do a lot of it from home.

“Services have dwindled because so many volunteers have left.

“I feel upset seeing the NCT not active in the community and I think it is a shame to see some of the weekly play groups disappear.

“Our branch used to thrive and I'd like to see this again.”

The 36-year-old added that taking on a role, which includes treasurer and designing a newsletter could be good experience for getting jobs in the future.

Volunteers tend to be parents of young children but volunteers without children are also welcome.

For more details contact Verity on 07507 568 549 or email treasurer.SloughWindsorAndDistrict@nct.org.uk