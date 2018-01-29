Slough Borough Council set to increase early year places

Childcare places for Slough’s youngest children are set to be increased at a council cabinet meeting on Monday, February 5.

This is after an early years childcare sufficiency report found there may not be enough places in certain areas of the borough including the town centre, Upton, Chalvey and Cippenham Meadow by this summer.

The council is being asked to approve new services to be run by private, voluntary and independent sector providers using money from section 106 agreements.

Childcare will also be promoted as a career path for the people of Slough, with information sessions planned for the coming months.

In a statement issued by Slough Borough Council, it said; “This is particularly concerning this year as the free extended entitlement for 30 hours provision for three and four year olds is available and there are further developments with the roll out of Universal Credit together with new homes being completed across the borough.”

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “It is excellent Slough parents are taking up the free child care places for the hours they are on offer because every survey shows this early years education can be vital for children, their education, development, social abilities and future educational attainment.

“But Slough also has a growing population and in certain areas it looks like demand will outstrip supply.

“Our children’s centres are providing an excellent service and their work in their communities is second to none, but they can’t do it all and by working in partnership we will be able to provide innovative solutions to the supply challenges we face.

“I think it is excellent we will be working with the early years sector across Slough to see how we can help develop more capacity so all our children can get the best start in life and access all the opportunities our town provides.”

The meeting will take place at St Martins Place in Bath Road at 6.30pm.