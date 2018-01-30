In Pictures: Slough pupils head to Maidenhead for sport festival

More than 200 primary school children took part in the Festival of Wellbeing on Thursday (25 Jan), where they tried a range of different sports.

A total of 210 children from Ryvers Primary School, Littledown School and Castleview School took part at the festival held at the Magnet Leisure Centre, Maidenhead.

The event, run by charity SportInspired, is part of its ‘Active Communities, Brighter Future’ scheme, encouraging mental wellbeing in children in Slough and Maidenhead through physical activity.

Richard Raynes, CEO of SportInspired, said: “The Festival is often the highlight of a child’s term and it’s humbling to witness the moment they discover a new talent, or find new confidence in themselves.

“I know the legacy of the festival will be felt in the local community for months to come.”

Children tried sports including basketball, fencing, taekwondo, handball and yoga.

They will now have the chance to choose which sport they want to keep practising, and their schools will offer it as an after-school club for the rest of the year.