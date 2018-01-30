Slough Half Marathon to return after 18 years

Slough Half Marathon is set to return this year – after an 18-year hiatus.

The race has a brand new course and is set to start and finish at Salt Hill Park on Sunday, October 14.

The course will take runners around the town and is ideal for recreational and competitive runners.

As well as the course for runners, there will also be a 5km fun run on the day.

Cllr Rob Anderson, (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the half marathon back to Slough after 18 years. Not only is this another fantastic sporting event being hosted by our borough, it also encourages resident involvement. Either by running the race or volunteering their time, the people of Slough will help make the day a success

“We hope the Slough Half Marathon will inspire local people of all ages to take up physical activity. Staying fit and well means people can take real control of their own health and wellbeing, helping them to lead happy and healthy lives.”

Volunteers are also needed to help run the event and can register their interest by filling out a volunteer application form on the council website.

A dedicated Facebook page has also been set up called Slough Hal Marathon where participants can receive regular updates and training tips.

The event is being sponsored by Morgan Sindall Group companies and endorsed by the Slough Wellbeing Board

Runners who book their place before Tuesday, May 1 can take advantage of the early bird registration fee which is £25.

After this date it will be £30 to enter.

Runners can book their place at Slough’s newest sporting event online at: www.slough.gov.uk/halfmarathon.