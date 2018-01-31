Two slough women who died in collision with police vehicle named by IOPC

Two elderly women who died in a collision with a police vehicle on the Bath Road have been named.

Mrs Ann Valley, 87, and Mrs Gwyneth DeCamps (formerly Dr Gwyneth Botherway), 88, both from the Slough area died in the collision on Tuesday, January 23.

They were travelling in a Nissan Micra when it collided with an unmarked police dog uint vehicle at about 3.45pm.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have opened an independent investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Last week the IOPC told the Express their understanding was that the two women were puling onto the A4 from Calcot Park Golf Course.

In a statement released today by the IOPC, it said: “IOPC investigators went to the scene of the incident that night to begin gathering evidence. The incident data recorder (IDR), which records the car’s speed and movements, will be downloaded from the police car and will be analysed as part of the investigation.”

It has been established the unmarked police dog unit vehicle was travelling with its blue lights at the time of the collision.

IOPC Regional Director for the south east Sarah Green said: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic event.

“Our family liaison manager has met the families of Mrs Valley and Mrs DeCamps to offer our condolences and to tell them about our role and our investigation.

“We have placed witness appeal boards in the area and if anyone else can assist us to establish what happened, for the benefit of all of those affected, please make contact with our investigators.”

Witnesses are asked to email calcot@policeconduct.gov.uk or to call us on 0800 096 9077.