New Slough leisure centre starting to take shape

The new leisure centre in Farnham Road is starting to take shape.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Con, Britwell and Northborough) lead member for environment and leisure took a tour of the construction site on Tuesday, January 30.

The Centre, which is due to open in spring 2019, will have an eight lane swimming pool, three exercise studios, a poolside sauna and steam room and a four court sports hall.

The main steel structure has now been completed with 520 tonnes of steel assembled and balancing tank s has already been fitted for the swimming pool.

Cllr Rob Anderson said: “This new centre will be a state-of-the-art facility, easily accessible to all and the flagship of our new leisure provision.

“The sheer scale of the building was breathtaking and now it is clearer to see how all the elements that will make this amazing facility will fit together

“One of our priorities is to help people take control of their own health and wellbeing whether through using one of these amazing new facilities we are building or through the improvements to our parks and open spaces we have planned.”

The new leisure centre is being developed by Slough Urban Renewal, a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.