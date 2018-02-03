Warm clothing from Bidfood's Slough depot donated to the homeless

Insulated clothing and boots have been donated to The Salvation Army from a food wholesalers based in Slough.

The items donated from Bidfoods’ depot in Leigh Road were originally designed to keep employees warm when working in the freezer and will be given to the homeless.

Chris Walkden, general manager of Bidfood’s Slough depot said: “When our freezer clothing cannot be used anymore, rather than simply discarding it, we thought it would be a great idea to donate it all to a worthy charity that is truly dedicated to helping the homeless within our local community.

“As the suits are specially insulated, we hope that they will keep those spending their nights outside as warm as possible.”

Lin Anderson, an officer at The Salvation Army in Slough, said “We are really starting to feel the cold this January, but the local homeless people have to deal with this cold weather 24 hours a day - all year round.

“We are grateful to Bidfood who have donated these freezer suits, which will really help those rough sleepers survive the cold conditions.”