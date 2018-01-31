Council tax in Slough set to rise by at least 4.5 per cent 

No cuts to frontline services and the lowest council tax rise in Berkshire have been laid out in Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) budget for 2018/19.

Council tax is set to rise in Slough by at least 4.5 per cent, which is the equivalent of an extra 38p per week for a Band C property.

The average household in Slough is now set to pay £1,132.92 a year.

At a press briefing at the concil’s Bath Road headquarters today, SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said in the face of dwindling central government grants, additional income sources such as profit from Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) has helped keep a revenue budget of about £100.8m about £2.845m up from last year.

SUR, a public-private partnership between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments, gave the council back profits of £4.7m last year, reducing the need for further savings beyond £5.569m.

About £5m will go towards borrowing about £50 to £60m for investments.

A total of £800,000 has been saved from the revenue budget, which covers day-to-day spending through Adult Social Care reform and a further £450,000 from a reduction in agency staff

However, council tax will increasing by at least 4.5 per cent for band C equivalent properties and SBC are expecting police and fire service precepts to bring this up to 4.75 per cent.

Three per cent of this hike is part of the Government’s adult social care precept, which Cllr Swindlehurst described as the government’s way of ‘shunting’ costs to local authorities.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead are increasing council tax by five per cent, compared to 4.99 per cent in Bracknell, five per cent in West Berkshire and six per cent in Reading.

A total of £285m is available for SBC’s capital budget through to 2024, £101m of which will be spent in 2018/19.

To deal with the borough’s growing need for temporary accommodation, caused by rocketing rents forcing people out of their homes, £18m will go to James Elliman Homes, an SBC owned housing company.

“The investments that we’re trying to make is to not let that problem get out of hand,” said Cllr Swindlehurst, who pointed out the scale of the problem faced by many London boroughs.

In a bid to increase housing supply and to have some control over rent, Cllr Swindlehurst said SBC would continue to buy new housing sites where it saw an opportunity.

“We’re always being proactive as opposed to reactive. We’re thinking like a business and everything’s being done as a business case,” said SBC’s cabinet member for corporate finance and housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke).

The Thames Valley University site, owned by SBC and set to be developed by SUR , could see 1,400 new homes built, however Cllr Swindlehurst said a bigger challenge remained in building enough surburban-style family homes.

The council leader was proud of SBC’s £13.1m fund for leisure strategy.

SBC is expecting the completion of the Salt Hill Park Family Activity Centre in June, Langley leisure centre around the same time and the Farnham Road leisure centre next year.

“We’re the only local authority in the county investing the kind of money that we are investing in our leisure facilities.

“We’re getting a significant sum of money paid to us to run flagship facilities.”

Here is a break down of some of Slough Borough Council’s spending.

• £1.3m for adult social care.

• £470,000 for housing and neighborhoods.

• £400,000 for waste and environment.

• £205,000 for highways.

• £180,000 for additional school places.

• £23m will go to school expansion and improvements.

• £17.8m will go to the Housing Revenue Account to improve and upgrade council houses.

• £18m to James Elliman Homes.

• £13.1m leisure strategy fund.

• £12.8m on major regeneration sites.