Trio due to stand trial for Ismail Mohammed murder

Three men charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man from Slough in Salt Hill Park in July are due to stand trial at Reading Crown Court in March.

Ismail Mohammed died on July 31 last year after he was stabbed in the skatepark of Salt Hill Park on his birthday, on July 10.

Rick Musaba of Rolt Street, Lewisham, London, Oladapo Obadare, 25, of no fixed address and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, of no fixed address have all been charged with Mr Mohammed’s murder and the attempted murder of Tenzin Tsazen.

Obadare has also been charged with intimidating a woman and using abusive language over the phone on September 29, with the intention of obstructing the investigation.

The trial is scheduled to start on Tuesday, March 12.