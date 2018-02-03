Holocaust survivors visit Eden Girls' School

Two Holocaust survivors gave a talk at a Slough school and shared their experiences with pupils as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust survivors Bob, 92 and Ann Kirk, 89, went to Eden Girls’ School to share their stories of fleeing Nazi Germany as young children.

The day’s activities also included visits from Rabbi Zvi Solomons and Slough Baptist Church leader Wayne Dixon.

Pupil Zahra Mahamud said: “The Kirks were so inspirational.

“They could have let their past affect them negatively for the rest of their lives, but they chose not to.”

Mrs Kirk, born Hannah Kuhn, and Mr Kirk, born Rudolf Kirchheimer, moved to the UK aged 10 and 13 via the Kindertransport – a scheme allowing children to move to the UK and live with foster families.

Both learned later that their parents had died in the Holocaust.

Holocaust memorial day was on Saturday, 27 January.