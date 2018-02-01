Interim chief executive search takes hit after chosen candidate withdraws

The council’s search for an interim chief executive has taken a blow after newly-appointed Adam Wilkinson withdrew for ‘personal reasons’.

The announcement was made by leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) at Slough Borough Council’s meeting at the Curve on Tuesday (January 30).

“We are now trying to contact the reserve candidate,” he told councillors.

Mr Wilkinson was due to take on the temporary role from Monday, February 19 and was set to be paid between £132,544 to £159,054 per annum.

Last month the Express reported Mr Wilkinson had received more than £450,000 for his premature departures from Derby City Council and Kent County Council.

Permission to the Salt Hill Park-based Kashmiri Karahi restaurant for it to build a conservatory was also granteda at the meeting.

Opposition leader Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) said he believed the terms of the lease provided the restaurant’s owners with ‘an extremely low rent’.

Cllr Swindlehurst said the next rent review would take place in April 2020.

The permission was approved by 31 councillors, with eight voting against and two abstaining.

A Conservative motion calling on the London and Quadrant Housing Trust to investigate whether part of Stoke Road could be used to provide specialist supported accommodation for needy and vulnerable people, such as the homeless, was also approved.

The motion said the facility should be named the Darren Morris Centre, after the Conservative who passed away in February last year. He was known for his homelessness campaigning.

As councillors discussed the motion, Cllr Diana Coad (Ukip, Langley St Mary's) revealed she went homeless when she was a teenager.

“It is not fun. It is terrifying,” she said, and criticised the council’s officers for treating homeless people with a ‘lack of compassion’ and ‘understanding’.