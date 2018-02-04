Hundreds of elderly people may be living with dementia undiagnosed according to NHS figures

Hundreds of elderly people in Slough may be living with dementia without knowing it, according to NHS estimates.

There are 578 over 65’s with dementia in the Borough, but according to NHS estimates based on age and gender, the real figure may be 893.

This means an estimated 315 pensioners have the illness but have not been diagnosed by their GP’s.

Alzheimer’s Society senior policy officer Andrew Boaden said: “We believe everyone with dementia has a right to know.

“The Government and the NHS must do more to address this issue."

Slough’s dementia diagnosis rate of 64.8% is below the national target of 66.6% set by the Department of Health for 2015.

The figures are being collected in response to David Cameron’s challenge on dementia when he was prime minister.

The average diagnosis rate in the UK is 68.3%, but this varies from 40% to over 90% in different areas.

The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease, which accounts for about 60% of cases.

The Royal College of General Practitioners said that doctors might delay making a formal diagnosis on patients in the early stages to relieve pressure on services to support them.