Care home knitters hand over blankets for the homeless

Avid knitters have been doing their bit to help the homeless and unwanted dogs.

Residents at Oak House Care Home, in Forest close Slough, have been making hats, gloves and blankets for the needy at their weekly yarn craft club.

After handing over bangs of handmade items to the Salvation Army in Slough last month, they also hope to make donations to homeless organisations in Windsor, following media coverage of rough sleepers in the town.

And they are also due to hand over specially made rugs and jumpers to animal charity the Dogs Trust in the coming weeks.

The home’s lifestyle coordinator Rachael Cresdee [ok] said: “The homeless population in the area has got worse, when you walk outside you can feel like you’re in London sometimes.

“We had started knitting for the residents, but half of them have got blankets already, so we thought we would get involved with the community.”