Firefighters make faulty cooker safe after carbon monoxide alarm

10:20AM, Friday 02 February 2018
Firefighters attended a carbon monoxide alarm in Aldin Avenue South in Slough yesterday evening (Thursday).
A crew from Langley fire station arrived at the property and made the faulty cooker safe.
The occupants were also assessed by South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) for signs of carbon monoxide poisoning but were given the all clear.
Following the incident, Langley Fire Station posted information on its Twitter page about how to spot the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Incident: 18:12 #JY18P1 attended CO alarm in a flat in Aldin Ave South, Slough. Gas appliance made safe and occupants assessed by @SCAS999 #999family #notjustfires. Would you know the symptoms? pic.twitter.com/MFOjhH2Zcp— Langley (@LangleyFireStn) February 1, 2018
