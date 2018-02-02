Dedworth to Slough bus service postponed due to 'legal reasons'

A legal hold up means there will be a six week wait for a new bus service from Slough to Dedworth.

Route 2 from Dedworth to Slough Bus Station run by Courtney Buses was due to start on Tuesday but has been postponed until March 12.

Managing director Simon Fisher said he was ‘frustrated’ with the set back caused by an application to start the service being refused by the Traffic Commissioner.

But bus users will not be left without a service as Reading Buses is providing an alternative number two service along the same route.

Simon said: “We were asked by RBWM to make some alternative provision.

“Unbeknownst to us Slough Borough council were speaking to Reading Buses for exactly the same thing.”

Usually all new bus services need to be registered with the Traffic Commissioner at least 56 days before the date the service is due to start.

But in special circumstances, the body allows buses to start running with a reduced notice.

Courtney requested a start date of Tuesday, January 30 but the application was refused.

“Reading got their application in to the traffic commissioner before us, we both asked for a short notice registration,” said Simon.

He added that the company is frustrated but can do nothing but accept the decision of the commissioner.

A spokesman for the West of England traffic commissioner Kevin Rooney said Reading Buses had applied to replace the service before Courtney.

“As a result, the Traffic Commissioner determined that because the route had already been replaced by one operator, there was no justification for granting short notice permission to any further operators,” he said.

In the meantime the company has been given permission to run a limited service 2 timetable along the planned route. This includes a couple of buses before 8am with a few more after 6pm.