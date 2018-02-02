Fri, 02
Police investigating suspected arson in Cherwell Close

Police are treating a fire at a block of flats in Cherwell Close in Slough as arson.

Crews from Slough and Langley were sent to the scene at 2.22am in the morning (today).

Two firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before using a fan to ventilate the area.

The incident was then handed over to Thames Valley Police  (TVP).

A TVP spokesman said: “No arrests at this stage we would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 88 02/02/18.”

