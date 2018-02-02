Traffic delays expected due to Khalsa Primary School car park works

Parents have been warned to expect busier traffic than normal while Khalsa Primary School’s car park is closed.

The Wexham Road School’s car park was closed on Tuesday, January 30 for resurfacing work and to make way for a new playground.

It is expected to re-open in the week commencing Monday, March 19.

Parents are being asked to walk their children to school if possible and reminded that the school has provisions for locking up bikes.

Local authority governor and Slough Borough Councillor Amarpreet Dhaliwal (Con, Langley St Mary’s) said: “We request those parents driving to use the surrounding areas responsibly by not parking on the green or obstructing the pavements or residents driveways.

“Under no circumstances should parents stop at the round about to drop off children.

“There are no alternative route, Wexham Road will be busier than usual during pick up and drop times.”