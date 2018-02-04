Government backs Tan Dhesi's Sikh war memorial campaign

The Government announced its support for a campaign for a Sikh war memorial in London, which has been spearheaded by MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

A cross-party gathering of MPs, Lords, the Mayor of London, social activists and community representatives was held in Parliament to mark the official launch of the National Sikh War Memorial Trust campaign.

An early day motion submitted in Parliament by Mr Dhesi in December fetched more than 250 MP's signatures.

Big hitters at Tuesday’s campaign launch included Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid and speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Mr Javid confirmed the Government’s support for the campaign and said: “The part played by Sikh servicemen really stands out — a contribution that’s all the more remarkable when you consider that these brave men travelled thousands of miles to fight for a country that wasn’t their own.

“We are indebted to all those servicemen who volunteered to serve and fought to defend the freedoms we enjoy today.”

A total of £375,000 has already been pledged to the campaign by fifteen donors.