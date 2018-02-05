In Pictures: Slough teams battle it our in final of indoor cricket tournament

Kaspas Desserts ran out winners against Strictly Family CC in the final of the first ‘Indoor Big Bash’ on Sunday (Feb 4).

The indoor cricket tournament began in Slough last year with the final held at Singh Sabha Slough Sports Centre in Stoke Pogues Lane.

Kaspas, who won the 16 over match by 24 runs will now go onto the indoor regional finals in Watford on Sunday, February 25.

The eight-a-side tournament was co-founded by Faraz Riaz and Majid Sherif and received funding and support from SA Associates in Vantage Road.

Majid said: “It’s a great way to get young people into cricket.”

“It’s been pretty competitive.

“I think the teams have enjoyed it a lot.

“We’ve already spoken to some teams that want to to take part in the league.

“We’re hoping to expand to 10 teams for next season,” added Faraz.

Councillor Mohammed Sharif (Lab, Chalvey) attended the event to hand out personal and team awards.

He added: “Taking part in sports I think is something that is very important for young people because child obesity is becoming such an issue.

“Fast food is everywhere these days.

“Schemes like this help make sports like football and cricket more accessible and gets young people off their computers and taking part in physical activities.”