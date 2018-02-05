Slough and Windsor schoolgirls attend leadership skills workshop

Girls from Slough and Windsor schools in the Pioneer Educational Trust attended the launch of a trust-wide project aimed at developing the skills to be successful as future leaders.

Forty Four academically gifted students aged nine to 19 from Foxborough Primary School, Upton Court Grammar School and Trevelyan Middle School engaged in team building exercises and studied biographies of female role models from recent history.

The project, held on Tuesday, January 23, at Upton Court Grammar School in Lascelles Road aimed to enhance students’ LORIC skills (Leadership, Organisation, Resilience, Initiative and Communication).

The day coincided with 100 years since women were granted the right to vote in the UK.

Girls looked at the lives of Suffragete leader Emmeline Pankhurst, African American civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks and Pakistani women’s rights campaigner Malala Yousifzai.

Pioneer Educational Trust CEO Mercedes Hernandez Estrada said: “This project allowed students from our three schools to learn working together and to become empowered to face the future with confidence.”