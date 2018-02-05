Father and son team hope to finish 'Dash in the Dark' for charity

A father and son are leading a team of five as they aim to raise £1000 for a Taplow-based charity.

Keen runner, Luke Strickland, 29, and his father Gary, 54, are taking part in the 10k Dash in the Dark on Saturday, March 3.

The trial run starts at 7pm in Black Park.

Luke and his dad will be joined by Richard Day, Tom Putnam and Bill Boucher.

He said he chose Thames Valley Adventure Playground as his dad has friends whose children use the playground.

Luke added: “My dad has never been much of a runner.

“But he has just got into running, I sort of helped him into it.

“When he wanted to so something for the charity and ended up suggesting a 10k as its something he’s never done.

“But we did 5k yesterday (Saturday).

“He’s been going about twice a week and I already go regular, so it’s going well.”

To donate to Luke and the rest of the team visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/garystrickland1