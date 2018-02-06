Meet and Mingle women's group attends book launch in Parliament

A trip to Parliament was enjoyed by Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle, who sat it on a presentation about old Punjabi war songs.

The group of about 30 women met in Parliament with MP for Slough Tan Dhesi on Wednesday, January 24 and then attended a book launch hosted by Southall based Dhesi Radio.

The book, titled ‘Songs of Separation’ is a programme of songs which women in India, particularly in the Punjab region, used to sing while thinking of their husbands who had gone out to war.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said: “We were very honoured to be invited and very honoured to meet our MP.”