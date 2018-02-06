Police carry out dawn raids across Slough area as part of organised crime crackdown

More than 100 officers including dog sections and armed police executed dawn raids as part of a serious organised crime crackdown.

Nine addresses were raided under the misuse of drugs act in and around Slough, targeting a gang allegedly responsible for the sale of Class A drugs, mostly cocaine and heroin.

At a morning briefing earlier today (Tuesday) at Windsor Community Centre, superintendent Gavin Wong, LPA Commander for Slough, outlined the need for professionalism during the operation and described the gang as ‘significant’ in terms of the amount of drugs and the willingness to use violence.

He said: “The plan is to disrupt a significant organised crime group.

“If we do this properly we can get these people off the streets”, he added.

The warrants took place simultaneously at 7am, including at an address in Britwell.

Two vans wound their way silently around the estate before stopping at a house and about a dozen officers jumped out and got in position.

Officers quickly surrounded the semi-detached property before bursting in through the front door.

A dog could be heard barking inside as police fought their way past suitcases stacked up in a cluttered hallway.

Eventually a male suspect wearing an orange cap, red hoody and dark jacket was brought out and put into the waiting police van.

Speaking after the raids had taken place, Superintendent Wong said that he was pleased, and the operation had been a success.

“There have been nine arrests [linked to the original warrants] plus one additional.

“I think it shows the benefits of a multi-agency approach.”

Detective chief inspector Darren Hill, from the Serious Organised Crime Unit, described how the gang had been targeting communities and how the operation had been set up several months ago.

The operation used a mixture of covert operations, surveillance and local policing knowledge to gather evidence.

He added: “It’s important that we leave a legacy.

“The job doesn't stop here.

“By working with charities and other partner organises we can work to ensure we don’t entrench criminality and increase confidence in the policing of our communities.”