In Pictures: Heathrow Airport donates £2,500 to Khalsa Primary School yoga and mindfulness classes

In a bid to boost the mental wellbeing of pupils, Heathrow Airport donated £2,500 towards Khalsa Primary School’s regular yoga and mindfulness sessions at a special visit last week.

Last year school principal Raminder Vig said he was ‘horrified’ to see statistics suggesting 24.2 per cent of the school’s seven-year-old pupils were overweight and that 49.7 per cent of children in year six were overweight.

The school has made several changes since including daily exercises, installing an outdoor gym and taking chips off the menu.

“That wasn’t enough because I am concerned about the mental health of our children,” said Mr Vigg.

Since September, Key Stage 2 pupils have been doing 40 minute yoga and mindfulness sessions every Thursday.

“It’s about making them calm, making them understand and making them feel better,” said Mr Vig.

“The children look forward to it. They’re deeply involved in what’s going on. It benefits the school immensely.”

Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye and other airport representatives visited the school on Thursday, February 1 and donated £2,500 for the sessions and took part in a class.

After half-term the school will extend its yoga sessions to Key Stage 1 pupils.

Slough Borough Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) also attended.