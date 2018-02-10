Upton Court Grammar School visit Houses of Parliament

Gifted girls from Upton Court Grammar School were given the opportunity to tour the Houses of Parliament.

The aim of the visit was for the girls to be motivated to break down gender barriers that are still seen in society, and to push them towards careers suitable to their ability.

The 17 schoolgirls took part in a workshop on law and debating in Parliament on Monday.

They also observed a statue which members of the Suffragettes chained themselves to in 1918 protests about inequality for women’s voting rights.

Other activities included witnessing MPs debate about Brexit and watching Lords discussing women in politics.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard, said: “I am incredibly proud that our school is part of this pioneering project that aims to empower young women.

“These students are a credit to our school and, I am certain, will be tomorrow’s leaders.”

The visit was organised by The Pioneer Educational Trust, with their more able girls’ project.