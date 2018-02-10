Volunteers needed to help out in Slough Borough Council's parks

Volunteers are needed to help out in the borough’s parks and open spaces.

Planting beds, removing weeds, clearing litter and branches from grass and pathways, repairing ponds and building new pathways are just some of the activities people can help with.

Cllr Rob Anderson, (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “We are very lucky to have so many parks and open spaces in the borough, and they are there for all residents to enjoy and be proud of.

“It takes a huge amount of time and effort to keep our parks in top condition, which is why our volunteers are so important to us. If you have any spare time and are interested in helping us please do get in touch, we would love to hear from you.”

To volunteer your time, email parks@slough.gov.uk or call 01753 875514.