Slough Youth Parliament launch campaign to lower the voting age

Members of Slough Youth Parliament met with MP Tan Dhesi to launch a year-long campaign for a lower voting age and a curriculum that prepares young people for life on Friday, January 26.

As part of UK Youth Parliament’s National Day of Action, young people met with the MP at Slough Borough Council’s offices in ST Martins Place to call on politicians to join their campaign.

Alaa Fawaz, 16, member of UK Youth Parliament (UKYP) for Slough, said: “It was great to discuss campaign ideas with Tan and secure his support. Lowering the voting age, combined with strong citizenship education would empower young people to better engage in society and influence decisions.

”Personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education can’t just be a filler, but should go alongside academic subject lessons to ensure enough importance is being placed on those skills for life that are truly indispensable.”

Slough Youth Parliament will be running events in schools and colleges over the year to spread awareness of their campaign.