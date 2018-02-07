Nine charged with drug related offences after crime crackdown

Police have charged a number of people following a series of dawn raids yesterday (Feb 6) in Slough.

Six people and three teenagers were charged with drugs related offences and all were remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ court today (Wednesday).

Jerell Fleming, 20, of Salt Hill Way, Slough, Ryan Casey, 22, of no fixed abode, Samantha Brimblecombe, 42, of Bridport Way, Slough, Danny Webb, 19, of Teesdale Road, Slough, Keegan Edwards, 18, of Knolton Way, Slough, and Andre Darroux, 25, of Goldsworth Way, Slough were all charged with one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply heroin.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy from Slough were also charged with one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply heroin.

Additionally, a 17-year-old boy from Slough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, but has been released under investigation.

And a 44-year-old man from Slough who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine was released with no further action.