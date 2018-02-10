International charity provides food and clothing for homeless

An international charity has been feeding and clothing Slough and Windsor’s homeless since the turn of the new year.

Langar Aid was originally set up under Khlasa Aid, an international humanitarian charity.

Initially set up to provide emergency food and water supplies in disaster and war zones the southern team leader, Indy Narwal, described how he set up the charity after seeing more and more homeless people on the streets of Slough and Windsor.

Indy said: “We want to make it official so that people will know we will definitely be here each week.”

Yesterday (Tuesday) the project served a total of 63 people, 56 in Slough and seven in Windsor.

As well as homemade hot meals and snacks volunteers also handed out 'bag of warmth' winter packs which included hats, gloves, socks, scarves and a range of toiletries.

“We’re hoping to start with some charities to add a more collaborative approach,” added Indy.

The project meets every Tuesday in Slough High Street opposite the cinema at 7pm, followed by Thames Street in Windsor opposite the McDonalds at around 8pm.