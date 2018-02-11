Slough Borough Council's attack on sugar to improve dental health

Slough Borough Council has sunk its teeth into tackling poor dental health in children in the area.

Public Health England has released statistics on tooth decay in children under five, prompting the council to work with the Change4Life public health campaign to raise awareness of good dental health.

The council has held information sessions at nurseries, primary schools and children’s centres as part of an oral health improvement project, which encourages parents of under fives to look after their child’s dental health.

The project aims to reduce the number of children who have either decayed, filled or missing teeth and it supports people to improve their diet by reducing sugary food and drinks, and promotes improvements in people’s dental hygiene.

The project has been running since March 2017, with over 160 hours of information sessions held and 4,000 leaflets distributed about ‘top tips for terrific teeth’.

Progress has been made with all 10 children’s centres in the borough achieving gold standard accreditation, for showing high scores in oral health advice and promotion.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We have been investing in the oral health improvement project as just one of the initiatives to try and tackle this problem and have had a fantastic response from all of the nurseries, schools and children’s centres who have taken part in the training.

“I hope it will go some way to improve oral health in young children and their families.

“It's never too late to make changes to your diet and habits, no matter how old you are but the sooner you start the better. I would encourage everyone to eat more healthily, be more active and brush your teeth at least twice a day!

“We are working very closely with dentists and Public Health England to continue getting these messages out.”

