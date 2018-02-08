Escape room challenge opens up in Slough

The newest attraction to come to Slough will give you just 60 minutes to escape from a room.

Bust Out 360 is an Escape Room that opened in Wexham Road Business Village on January 30.

A group of five friends from the town are behind the business and had tried out a range of escape rooms across the country before giving it a shot themselves.

Participants will be blindfolded and led down into a basement by a ‘kidnapper’.

The group is given an hour to find their way out following clues left by ‘previous victims’.

Adrees Hussain, one of the five behind the attraction, said: “At the moment Slough is lacking in entertainment so we thought it is the perfect market for it as a lot of people are end up having to go to other towns.”

The 18-year-old works full time at Arbour Vale School with other members of the team are students, an engineer and graphic designer.

Adrees said in the future he hopes they will be able to run the attraction full time.

The group, which also includes Faeeque Khawas, Annissa Mohsin, Mohsin Ashraf and Huriyyah Wasim, already has plans to expand.

“The building we have has the capability to open a total of six rooms in the future,” added Adrees.

“We’d also love to open it up in other cities.”

Adrees said he already had some ideas for the themes of additional rooms but was tight lipped about what they were.