Council warns of 'organised crime' after rogue traders scam residents out of £20k

Slough Borough Council has warned residents of ‘organised crime’ after rogue traders conned two residents out of a combined £20,000.

The residents in Elliman and Wexham Lea wards complained to trading standards last week over work done in the last few months.

The council has advised residents to be cautious after a rise in doorstep crime and rogue traders in Slough.

Councillor Pavitar K Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) and cabinet member for cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection said: “Rogue traders can have a devastating impact on lives.

“It goes beyond a bit of dodgy dealing - these are organised crime groups who go out intimidating elderly or vulnerable people and charging obscene amounts of money for simple household jobs.”

The council has advised residents to be cautious of cold callers and never sign or get into a contract with traders who haven’t visited them.

Trading standards will patrol the borough as a result of the increase in doorstep crime, and will approach any suspicious traders.

To report a rogue trader call Slough trading standards on 01753 875255 or Thames Valley Police on 101.