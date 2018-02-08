Public invited to have their say on new Slough Community Centre

The public is invited to share their ideas for a new Slough community centre at consultations this week.

The Chalvey Hub consultation is open today (9 Feb) from 9am-4pm, and tomorrow (10 Feb) 10am-1pm, at Chalvey Community Centre, as Slough Council draws up plans for the new building.

Plans for the hub currently include nursery and library services, adult education facilities, and space for community groups, but resident’s ideas will also be fed into the designs.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic said: “The Chalvey Hub is a key facility for this community so it’s important for residents to take part in this consultation and tell us what they’d like in the new building.”

Chalvey residents have also been posted leaflets which they can return with their ideas for the hub.

The leaflets must be returned to the council by Monday, February 19.