Remember When: Suited dogs, Marry Poppins and a sponsored swim

1988: A Mary Poppins-inspired group of nannies took part in a sponsored pushchair outing for Red Nose Day. Affectionately known in Maidenhead as the ‘nanny mafia’, they and their charges set off from Windsor Castle and completed their expedition at the Copper Horse, at the top of the Long Walk.

Rachel Smith and her two-year-old charge David didn’t follow suit as they turned up in army combat uniform, with Rachel saying: “No one told us that we were dressing up as Mary Poppins. I thought it was just a fancy dress walk.”

Camouflaged clothing aside, the nannies and children completed the walk while holding brollies and wearing their red noses, as they aimed to raise £300 for Comic Relief charities.

1978: Swimmers from Slough and Eton Secondary School received a shield from the town’s mayor after a sponsored swim.



Sarah Phipps, 12, Sandra Deacon, Susan Sheldon, Penny Carver and Paul Allen, all 13, and Dean Butt, 15, swam 30 lengths of the pool in an event the previous year.

They won the shield after gaining the highest number of sponsors – 188 in total – who coughed up a total of £46.50.

All money raised was donated to the British Heart Foundation Appeal.

Mayor of Slough, Cllr George Brooker, presented the award to four swimmers and also pictured are Dorothy Curtis and Christine Edmunds, who worked for the charity and the school, respectively.

1978: Cormac the dog got suited and booted in preparation for ceremonial occasions, where he joined the human uniform-wearing Irish Guards in Windsor.

It is no wonder the nine-year-old was pictured in his new, grey suede coat, as he effortlessly modelled his latest outfit.

The Irish wolfhound visited the tailor with handler Lance Corporal Megrath, 22, prompting Rosina Matthews to create the personalised coat for him.

1978: Jane Arnold attended a surprise farewell party, thrown for her to mark 59 years in the Guides.

The 2nd Windsor group collected money for a present for the departing captain, who had been in the role since 1963. Jane left behind a company she joined aged seven, initially as a Brownie, before rising to the rank of captain in 1947.

Incoming captain Joy Vigar told her it was a late New Year's party so Jane turned up in normal clothes, before hurrying home to change for the cameras.

Jane said: “I got the shock of my life when they told me a photographer was coming along and they had laid it all on especially for me”