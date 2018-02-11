Berkshire Reptile Rescue visits Foxborough Primary School

Snakes, lizards, and tortoises came to Slough on Tuesday (6 Feb) as they visited nursery and reception children.

Kids at Foxborough Primary School in Common Road got to handle various reptiles that had been brought in by Berkshire Reptile Encounters

They also got to ask questions about the reptiles as they learned about the cold-blooded creatures.

Teacher Maria Ungurusan said: “Holding the snakes cured my phobia!

“When the children saw the teachers handling the animals they became more curious and less shy.

“I was so pleased to see them taking to the animals – they loved it.”

The children observed, touched, and then held the animals, stroking lizards and carrying snakes across their shoulders.

Berkshire Reptile Rescue takes in, rehabilitates, and rehomes hundreds of unwanted reptiles.

To fund this work, they set up Berkshire Reptile Encounters, taking reptiles to schools, birthday parties, and businesses.