In Pictures: Peter Rabbit hops into Slough for story time and scavenger hunts

Families had the chance to meet Peter Rabbit on at the Queensmere Observatory.

The Beatrix Potter character visited the shopping centre to kick off half term on Saturday.

As well as the character hopping into town there was a range of Peter Rabbit themed fun throughout the day.

There were story time sessions where children had the chance to hear the tale of the rabbit.

More than 150 children entered a hunt around the shopping centre for symbols, including carrots, in shop windows.

Centre manager, Chris Shaw, commented: “Having Peter Rabbit in the centre certainly attracted a lot of attention.

“The Beatrix Potter tales have been a part of many generations’ childhood memories and will continue to do so for many years to come.”