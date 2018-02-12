Man from Slough accused of rape and death threats to appear in court

A 63-year-old man from Cippenham accused of rape and threatening to kill two women will appear at Reading Crown Court next month.

Amrik Singh Bajwa of Bowyer Drive has been charged with three counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over.

The counts all relate to incidents in Slough which took place between November 2016 and January this year.

He has also been charged with attempting to rape a woman aged 16 or over in October 2017 and for threatening to kill two women in January this year.

Bajwa is expected to enter pleas to his charges at Reading Crown Court on Monday, March 5.