Closure order granted for Slough property over anti-social behaviour complaints

A closure order has been granted to Thames Valley Police (TVP) in relation to a property in Belfast Avenue, Slough, following complaints of anti-social behaviour.

The application was submitted to court by TVP in partnership with the owners of the property, Sanctuary Housing Limited and the closure order was granted by Reading Magistrates Court today under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Complaints about the property from residents included alleged drug dealing, loud noise, large gatherings and intimidation.

The order is in place for a period of three months and prevents access to the property by any person other than police officers, Slough Borough Council employees or authorised agents, and employees of Sanctuary Housing.

Neighbourhood officer, PC Ian Whitlock from the Problem Solving Team for North Slough, said: “Closure Orders are designed to reduce the effects of anti-social behaviour suffered by residents in an area. Hopefully this will provide respite to the residents of Belfast Avenue who have suffered ongoing anti-social behaviour and alleged drug dealing from this address.

“We take reports of such matters very seriously and will act swiftly using the appropriate legislation. Our team will continue to monitor the address and will robustly enforce the Closure Order should anyone be found to be breaching it.”

Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour can contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and ask to speak to their local Neighbourhood Team.